Media WireFeatured NewsSecurity

IRGC detains terrorist network in Iran’s southeast

By IFP Media Wire
IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has uncovered and detained a group linked to terrorist and hostile organizations in the city of Saravan, located in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran.

The group had been involved in plotting and carrying out attacks, including targeted killings of security forces.

The operation was conducted within the framework of the ongoing “Martyrs of Security 2” exercise.

Officials said the cell was responsible for several terrorist incidents in the Saravan region over the past year.

Following extensive intelligence work, IRGC forces located and arrested the suspects.

Those taken into custody later admitted that they had planned and carried out assassination operations in Saravan under instructions from terrorist and anti-Iran groups.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks