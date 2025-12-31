IRGC detains terrorist network in Iran’s southeast

The group had been involved in plotting and carrying out attacks, including targeted killings of security forces.

The operation was conducted within the framework of the ongoing “Martyrs of Security 2” exercise.

Officials said the cell was responsible for several terrorist incidents in the Saravan region over the past year.

Following extensive intelligence work, IRGC forces located and arrested the suspects.

Those taken into custody later admitted that they had planned and carried out assassination operations in Saravan under instructions from terrorist and anti-Iran groups.