Three IRGC members killed in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

According to a statement released by the IRGC’s Quds Regional Headquarters, the troops were targeted while on duty protecting Iran’s southeastern borders.

IRGC forces have launched a manhunt in the region, it said.

“Operations to track down and confront the attackers are currently underway,” the statement added.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan, has faced frequent terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks on Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are thought to have ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has taken responsibility for many attacks, including one in August that killed five Iranian policemen. A month earlier, in July, terrorists had stormed a courthouse in the province, leaving six people dead.

The most devastating attack in recent years occurred in February 2019, when a Jaish al-Adl suicide bombing targeted an IRGC bus convoy, killing 27 members of the force.