Iran condemns Australia’s designation of IRGC as “unlawful, politicized” move influenced by Israel

In its statement, the ministry strongly condemned “the offensive and unjustifiable action” by Canberra in labeling Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, asserting that the Islamic Republic considers the move unlawful, indefensible, and in violation of legal and international norms governing respect for the sovereign equality of states.

While expressing its strong disapproval of “the acquiescence of certain Australian policymakers” in the malicious policies of the “genocidal Israeli regime” aimed at spreading falsehoods against Iran, the ministry underscored the Australian Government’s international responsibility for this “wrongful act.”

The statement added that this irresponsible measure continues a grave error previously made by Australia, based on baseless accusations fabricated by Israeli security agencies—an error that turned the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Iran and Australia into a bargaining chip to appease Israel.

According to the ministry, the decision amounts to complicity between those who instigated the measure and perpetrators of crimes currently under investigation by the International Criminal Court.