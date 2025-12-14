IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran denounces deadly Sydney attack

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqaei, has strongly denounced the violent assault in Sydney, Australia.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Baqaei expressed Iran’s condemnation of the attack, stressing that acts of violence in Sydney are firmly rejected.

He further underlined that terrorism and the killing of innocent people are unacceptable under any circumstances and must be condemned wherever they occur.

Australian police reported that at least 12 people were killed in a shooting at Bondi Beach that targeted members of the Jewish community.

The incident happened as large crowds had gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah and was officially classified as a terrorist attack.

Authorities confirmed that one of the perpetrators was also killed during the incident.

