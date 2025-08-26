Iran condemns Australia’s expulsion of envoy, denies anti-Semitism allegations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said Tuesday that the decision is “unfounded and politically motivated,” adding that the allegations of anti-Semitism made by Canberra are “baseless and absurd.”

“There is no such concept as anti-Semitism in our culture and history; it is a Western and European phenomenon,” Baqaei said during his weekly press briefing.

He also dismissed claims that Iran was engaged in destabilizing activities in Europe, calling them “fabricated accusations.”

Baqaei suggested that Australia’s decision was influenced by domestic unrest, pointing to recent mass protests in the country condemning Israel’s military actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The remarks came after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of organizing anti-Semitic attacks in Australia and said the country was severing diplomatic relations with Tehran in response.

“This decision appears to be a reaction aimed at compensating for the rare moments of criticism of the Israeli regime expressed in Australia,” Baqaei said.

The spokesperson warned that “any inappropriate diplomatic action will be met with a response,” noting that Tehran is assessing its next steps and will make an “appropriate decision” regarding the matter.