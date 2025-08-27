Australia responsible for ‘consequences’ of expelling Iran’s envoy: Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, after Canberra decided to expel Tehran’s ambassador over allegations of attacks on Jewish sites.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran regrettably considers the Australian government’s request for the ambassador and several Iranian diplomats to leave the country unjustified and contrary to the tradition of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” it said.

The ministry further rejected allegations that the Islamic Republic was behind two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia, vowing to take appropriate reciprocal action.

Additionally, the ministry highlighted the historical and documented fact that anti-Semitism is primarily a Western-European phenomenon that has been manifested in various forms at different times, suggesting that the recent misuse of this concept is aimed at suppressing protests against the occupation, apartheid, and genocide against the Palestinians.

While denouncing the ongoing crimes and genocide in Gaza, the ministry announced that Iran emphasizes the accountability of all supporters and those justifying these actions, and criticizes the Australian government’s accusations against the Islamic Republic as in alignment with the Israeli regime’s strategy of diverting attention from the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and escalating tensions in the region.

The ministry further added that Iran, while reserving the right to take reciprocal action, urges the Australian government to reconsider its decision and holds Canberra responsible for the consequences and repercussions of the decision, including the challenges it may pose for the Iranian community residing in the country.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of orchestrating two attacks on Jewish sites in October and December, allegations made without presenting evidence.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refuted Canberra’s allegation, describing it as an act of appeasement toward a “regime led by war criminals.”

Iran’s ambassador – now persona non grata – and other diplomats have been given seven days to leave Australia.