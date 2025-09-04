Australia’s envoy leaves Iran amid diplomatic rift

In a statement, the Ministry’s spokesperson described the move as “unjustified,” stressing that Iran continues to provide consular services through its mission in Canberra.

“Our consular section in Australia remains active, and we will make every effort to serve Iranian nationals residing there,” the spokesperson said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations of antisemitism against the Islamic Republic as “ridiculous and baseless.”

The development comes after Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador last week in response to allegations linking Tehran to antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne—a move that marked the first such expulsion by Canberra since World War II. In turn, Iran has characterized the charges as politically motivated and accused Australia of undermining bilateral relations.