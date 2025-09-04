Thursday, September 4, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Australia’s envoy leaves Iran amid diplomatic rift

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Australia’s ambassador has left Tehran following Canberra’s decision to downgrade diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the Ministry’s spokesperson described the move as “unjustified,” stressing that Iran continues to provide consular services through its mission in Canberra.

“Our consular section in Australia remains active, and we will make every effort to serve Iranian nationals residing there,” the spokesperson said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations of antisemitism against the Islamic Republic as “ridiculous and baseless.”

The development comes after Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador last week in response to allegations linking Tehran to antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne—a move that marked the first such expulsion by Canberra since World War II. In turn, Iran has characterized the charges as politically motivated and accused Australia of undermining bilateral relations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks