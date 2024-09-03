Iran summons Australia’s envoy over homosexual content

The message was posted on the embassy’s Instagram page.

The head of the regional division at the Iranian Foreign Ministry who summoned the envoy, severely rapped the move by the Australian embassy, describing it as having “norm-breaking content”.

The Iranian official said the post published by the Australian embassy runs counter to the Iranian and Islamic culture, customs and manners. He also called on the envoy to correct the situation and refrain from repeating such moves in future.

Elsewhere, the Iranian Foreign Ministry official said the move is against international legal rights and the Vienna Diplomatic Convention regarding the behavior of the diplomatic envoys.

The Australian ambassador, in turn, affirmed that the move was not done on purpose to target the values of the Iranian people and society.

McConville added he would convey the concerns and stances of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Canberra.

In the Instagram post, the Australian embassy said they seek to create an environment in which everyone particularly LGBTQ+ are protected.