Iran’s ambassador denies Australia’s anti-Semitism allegations

Speaking to reporters at Sydney Airport, Sadeghi also dismissed Australia’s renewed travel warning advising citizens not to visit Iran, stating that Australians “will be safe” if they travel to the country.

The move follows comments by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who reiterated his government’s advice against travel to Iran and announced plans to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a “terrorist organization,” citing alleged links to anti-Semitic incidents in Melbourne and Sydney last year.

Sadeghi said the accusations were “part of a conspiracy” aimed at undermining relations between the two countries and said Australia’s actions were influenced by “the anger of the Zionist regime” over Canberra’s stated intention to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

The ambassador added that despite the diplomatic tensions and his expulsion, “Iran has very good feelings toward Australia,” highlighting a “positive mission” during his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

Sadeghi condemned last year’s anti-Semitic attacks in Australia but denied any Iranian involvement.