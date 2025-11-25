IRGC busts terror team in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement on Monday that the team was detected and dismantled amid the large-scale “Martyrs of Security” drills in the region.

The statement added that a number of terrorists were captured in the anti-terror operation, which also resulted in the recovery of two explosive vests.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan, has faced frequent terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks on Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are thought to have ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

On October 26 last year, a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County claimed the lives of 10 members of Iran’s law enforcement forces.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group took responsibility for the attack, which is marked as one of the most deadly incidents in the province in recent months.

The group has conducted numerous terrorist attacks across Iran, primarily focusing on the Sistan and Baluchestan region. Its methods include abducting border guards and launching assaults on civilians and police stations, aiming to incite chaos and disruption.