Tehran hosts “Basij Power” drill with senior IRGC commanders in attendance

The exercise took place at Imam Hussein Officer and Guard Training University in Tehran.

The event was organized by the Mohammad Rasulullah Corps, IRGC’s command for Greater Tehran, and attended by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour and Ahmad Vahidi, deputy chief of the Armed Forces General Staff.

Other officials from the General Staff, the Mohammad Rasulullah Corps and the Basij Organization were also present.

The exercise focused on demonstrating the operational readiness, coordination and mobilization capacity of Basij units in the capital.

