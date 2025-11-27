IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Tehran hosts “Basij Power” drill with senior IRGC commanders in attendance

By IFP Editorial Staff

The “Basij Power” military drill was held in Tehran on Thursday morning with the participation of senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The exercise took place at Imam Hussein Officer and Guard Training University in Tehran.

The event was organized by the Mohammad Rasulullah Corps, IRGC’s command for Greater Tehran, and attended by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour and Ahmad Vahidi, deputy chief of the Armed Forces General Staff.

Other officials from the General Staff, the Mohammad Rasulullah Corps and the Basij Organization were also present.

The exercise focused on demonstrating the operational readiness, coordination and mobilization capacity of Basij units in the capital.

