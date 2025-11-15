IRGC naval forces detain Marshall Islands–registered tanker over illicit petrochemical shipment

According to the statement, IRGC rapid-response teams began tracking the tanker early Friday following a judicial directive ordering the seizure of its cargo.

The ship, which sails under the Marshall Islands flag and operates commercially as Talara, was subsequently intercepted and taken into custody.

The vessel was carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical material and was headed for Singapore when it was redirected to an anchorage for a full review of the suspected violations.

The IRGC Navy stressed that the mission was conducted lawfully and under the direct instruction of judicial authorities, with the aim of protecting the Islamic Republic’s national resources.

It added that a comprehensive examination of the tanker, its shipment, and related documentation has confirmed that the vessel was indeed transporting unauthorized goods.