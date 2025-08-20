Wednesday, August 20, 2025
IFP Exclusive

Iran’s Navy to launch large-scale missile drill in Indian Ocean

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Navy

Iran’s Navy will begin a major naval missile exercise on Thursday under the name “Sustainable Power 1404”, the military announced.

Rear Admiral Abbas Hassani, spokesperson for the drill, said the operational phase of the exercise will start with the code phrase “Oh Muhammad, Messenger of God” and last two days. It will take place across the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

According to the announcement, surface and subsurface vessels, naval aviation units, coastal and sea-based missile sites, and electronic warfare divisions will participate. The exercise will also feature drone operations and missile launches in line with updated procedures and lessons learned from past maneuvers.

Hassani confirmed that a wide range of precision-guided cruise missiles with short, medium, and long ranges will be tested to strike and destroy surface targets.

He added that the exercise aims to strengthen combat readiness, enhance planning and command capabilities, and demonstrate deterrence. “This drill also seeks to inspire confidence among the Iranian people while relying entirely on domestic expertise,” the spokesman said.

The Navy has staged regular war games in recent years, highlighting its emphasis on expanding missile and drone capabilities.

