Iran Navy Chief: Domestic-made surveillance ship continues mission despite enemy claims

By IFP Editorial Staff
Zagros Destroyer

Iran’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, confirmed that the domestically built intelligence-gathering vessel Zagros remains operational at sea, countering foreign claims of mechanical failure.

Speaking at a Teacher’s Day ceremony in northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on Tuesday, Admiral Irani dismissed allegations of technical flaws as “enemy propaganda,” attributing the ship’s endurance to “divine grace.”

The senior commander emphasized that Zagros, a symbol of Iran’s naval self-sufficiency, is “proudly fulfilling its mission,” despite adversaries’ assertions of engine defects.

The admiral denounced the Israeli regime for its “brutal crimes” in Palestine, asserting that its violence exposes its “desperation to prove its existence.”

Admiral Irani linked Iran’s naval advancements to educators, stating, “Our recognition as a maritime power stems from teachers’ efforts,” noting foreign interest in Iran’s naval training programs.

He highlighted Iran’s asymmetric naval capabilities, citing a recent deployment of an 85-ton vessel and crew against “enemy aircraft carriers.” He vowed that Iranian forces would stand firm against the US even with a single boat.

The event honored teachers and martyrs, with Captain Abutaleb Motlaghi, commander of Nowshahr’s Imam Khomeini Maritime University, stressing teachers’ role in shaping future naval officers.

