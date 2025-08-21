Iran launches major missile drill Eghtedar 1404

The two-day exercise aims to enhance combat readiness, test advanced weaponry, and demonstrate Iran’s defensive and deterrent capabilities.

According to senior commanders, the exercise features simultaneous launches of long-range cruise missiles from both naval vessels and coastal batteries, as well as the operational deployment of the domestically developed Bavar-5 drone.

The unmanned system, introduced two years ago in Tehran and showcased at Russia’s Army-2024 exhibition, is designed for precision strikes.

Various naval units, including surface and subsurface vessels, electronic warfare divisions, and special diving teams, are also taking part in coordinated operations.

Among the missiles to be tested is the Qader, known for its low-altitude sea-skimming capabilities and versatility for ship- or air-based launches, enhancing radar evasion.

Military analysts say the drill underscores Iran’s progress in indigenous missile and drone technologies, achieved despite years of international sanctions.

The drill comes two months after Israel launched an invasion against Iran, which faced retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Iranian forces.