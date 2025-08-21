Iranian navy successfully tests cruise missiles in Eghtedar 1404 drill

According to the Army’s Public Relations Office, naval missile units and surface vessels carried out coordinated strikes using the Nasir, Qadir, and Qader cruise missiles, engaging and destroying surface targets in simultaneous launches from both coastal batteries and naval platforms.

As part of the exercise, the missile boat Genaveh and the destroyer Sabalan executed precision strikes with Nasir and Qadir cruise missiles, while the coastal Velayat-2 system deployed the medium-range Qader anti-ship missile.

Military officials described the Qader as a medium-range, radar-evading cruise missile with high destructive power and advanced targeting accuracy, designed to engage both naval vessels and coastal installations.

The Qadir and Nasir missiles, with long- and short-range capabilities respectively, are also radar-evading systems optimized for precision strikes against maritime targets.

The Army emphasized that the exercise, which comes two months after the Israeli strikes, demonstrates Iran’s growing indigenous missile technology and its ability to conduct complex, synchronized operations under real combat conditions.