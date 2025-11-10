Iran highlights growing naval missile capabilities as key element of regional deterrence

The assessment comes as Iranian military officials continue to highlight advances in domestically produced cruise and ballistic missiles designed for use at sea.

Over the past four decades, Iran has developed a wide range of anti-ship, coastal defense, sea-to-sea, and air-to-sea missile systems.

According to defense officials, these systems are deployed across units of the country’s Navy, and are intended to secure shipping routes and Iranian maritime borders.

Iranian military analysts say innovations have included increased guidance accuracy, extended operational range, and improved mobility and launch flexibility from ships, submarines and coastal platforms.

Among Iran’s earliest operational naval missiles is the Noor cruise missile, first introduced in the late 1990s and known for low-altitude sea-skimming flight.

Its successor systems include the Qader and Qadir, which have extended ranges up to approximately 200 and 300 kilometers respectively.

The shorter-range Nasr missile is designed for targeting medium-sized naval vessels, while the Nasir variant is described as a precision strike system with a range exceeding 100 kilometers.

A newer generation of long-range naval cruise missiles includes the Abu Mahdi missile, unveiled in 2020 and delivered to naval units in 2023.

Iranian officials state its range surpasses 1,000 kilometers, and emphasize features such as low-altitude flight and dual active-passive radar guidance intended to reduce detectability and improve evasion of electronic warfare defenses.

Alongside cruise missiles, Iran has also highlighted the Hormuz series of anti-radiation and anti-ship ballistic missiles, as well as the Khalij-e Fars (Persian Gulf) ballistic anti-ship missile, which Iranian commanders describe as designed to engage large naval vessels at high speeds.

Iran maintains that its maritime missile development is defensive and aimed at preventing foreign military intervention in the region.