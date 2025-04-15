Iran Leader says national issues must not be tied to Oman talks, highlights distrust of US

On Tuesday, during a meeting with senior officials of Iran’s three branches of government, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed: “The mistake made during the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal), where everything in the country was made contingent on the progress of negotiations, must not be repeated.”

He stated that the country’s activities to achieve its goals in all fields must continue with greater momentum, and nothing should be made dependent on the outcome of negotiations. “The talks may or may not yield results. We are neither overly optimistic nor overly pessimistic about these discussions, though we are very distrustful of the other side. But we are confident in our capabilities.”

He added: “The initial decision to enter negotiations was well-considered, and from now on, we must proceed carefully, keeping in mind that the red lines for both us and the opposing side are completely clear.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also addressed the unprecedented crimes of the Zionist regime, referring to its deliberate attacks on patients, journalists, ambulances, hospitals, and the oppressed children and women of Gaza. He stated: “These atrocities require an extraordinary level of brutality, which this criminal occupying group possesses.”

He further emphasized that investment in production is the key to resolving many of the country’s challenges, adding that if domestic investment flourishes, foreign investors will also become eager to engage in Iran.

The Leader described investment in production as the best way to counter sanctions, saying: “Lifting sanctions is not in our hands, but neutralizing them is. There are many ways and ample domestic capacities to achieve this. If this goal is realized, the country will become invulnerable to sanctions.”