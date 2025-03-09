Media WireSecuritySelected

Iran, China, Russia to stage joint naval exercise soon

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Navy

The joint maritime drill of Iran, China, and Russia, aimed at ensuring security in the Northern Indian Ocean and enhancing regional interactions, will begin on Tuesday, hosted by the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Chabahar region, in Southern Iran.

In the seventh joint exercise of the Maritime Security Belt 2025, naval groups from Russia and China, along with observers from Azerbaijan Republic, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, will participate alongside vessels from the Navy of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps in the Northern Indian Ocean.

This exercise aims to enhance security and sustainable maritime interactions in the Northern Indian Ocean and to strengthen relations between the strategic navies of the Iranian Army, the People’s Republic of China, and the Russian Federation in designing and executing joint maritime operations.

Demonstrating the authority of the Iranian Army’s Navy in international arenas, enhancing the professional capabilities of the strategic Navy, and developing Iran’s maritime diplomacy are also among the objectives of this exercise.

