Iran, China FMs underline preserving Syria’s territorial integrity

In a meeting in Beijing, Seyed Abbas Araghci and Wang Yi expressed concerns over potential chaos and insecurity in Syria, following the demise of the Syrian government.

They underscored that West Asia belongs to its people and should not be a stage for destructive interventions by external actors pursuing their geopolitical interests.

They also reviewed the latest status of their economic, trade, investment, energy, and transportation relations and discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and promote cooperation within the framework of their comprehensive cooperation program.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted the long-standing and robust relations between the Iranian and Chinese nations, as two ancient civilizations and cultures in Asia.

Araghchi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran spares no effort to utilize the extensive capacities for mutual interaction with China, considering the 25-year cooperation plan as a solid foundation for developing relations in various fields.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister acknowledged the Islamic Republic of Iran’s significant status as an active and influential power in West Asia, with its natural, geographical, and human resources, and reaffirmed Chinese leaders’ commitment to further strengthen relations.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism, uphold international law, address the Iran nuclear issues, lift anti-Tehran sanctions, and expand cooperation within organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).