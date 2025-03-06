Putin appoints new Russian envoy to US

According to the document, published on the state portal for legal information on Thursday, Darchiev will also be Moscow’s permanent observer at the Organization of American States (OAS).

The administration of US President Donald Trump handed over to Russia a note with the approval of Darchiev’s candidacy as ambassador during talks between the sides in Istanbul in late February, which were aimed at restoring the proper functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries.

Darchiev, who had headed the North Atlantic Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2021, led the country’s delegation during the meeting.

The post of ambassador to the US had remained vacant since Anatoly Antonov was relieved of his duties on October 10, 2024.

Darchiev, 64, worked at the Russian Embassy in Washington as minister-counselor from 2005 to 2010. He was also the envoy to Canada from 2014 to 2021.