Trump’s threats complicate ceasefire attempts, encourage Israel to backtrack on deal: Hamas

“These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation government (Israel) to refrain from implementing its terms,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu.

He reiterated that there is a signed ceasefire agreement with Washington as one of its mediators which includes the release of all Israeli prisoners in Gaza over its three stages.

“Hamas implemented all its obligations under phase one (of the agreement), but Israel is avoiding entering phase two,” Qassem added.

“The US administration is required to pressure the occupation to enter negotiations for the second phase, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement,” the Hamas spokesman said.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas demanding the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza and threatening severe consequences if it does not comply.

“Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Israel decided Sunday to halt aid shipments hours after phase one of the agreement expired.

The first six-week phase of the agreement, which took effect in late January, officially ended at midnight Saturday.

Israel, however, has not agreed to move forward to phase two of the deal to permanently end the war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 50,000 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.