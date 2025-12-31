Israel warns to suspend several aid groups operating in Gaza

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said in a statement the move was part of Israel’s decision to “strengthen and update” regulations governing the activities of international NGOs in the Palestinian territory.

“Humanitarian organisations that fail to meet security and transparency requirements will have their licences suspended,” the ministry noted.

It added that organisations which “failed to cooperate and refused to submit a list of their Palestinian employees in order to rule out any links to terrorism” had received formal notice that their licences would be revoked as of January 1.

The organisations concerned — whose names were not disclosed — were ordered to cease all activities by March 1.

The ministry said the groups were given 10 months to provide the requested information but “nonetheless failed to comply with the requirements”.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that as of November 25, approximately 100 registration requests had been submitted and “only 14 organisation requests have been rejected”.

“The remainder have been approved or are currently under review,” it added.

In its statement on Tuesday, the ministry alleged after an investigation that the international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) had employed two individuals with links to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad respectively.

“Despite repeated requests, the organisation did not provide full disclosure regarding the identities and roles of these individuals,” the statement read.

When contacted, MSF said it “would never knowingly employ people engaging in military activity” as they would “pose a danger to our staff and our patients.”

The charity added that it “continues to engage and discuss with Israeli authorities,” and that it has “not yet received a decision on re-registration.”

The ministry said its latest measures would not affect the delivery of aid to Gaza.

“Only a limited number of organisations — less than 15 percent — were found to be in violation of the regulatory framework,” it added.

Several NGOs have told AFP the new rules will have a major impact on aid distribution in Gaza.

Huanitarian organisations say that the amount of aid entering Gaza remains inadequate.

While the October 10 ceasefire agreement stipulated the entry of 600 trucks per day, only 100 to 300 are carrying humanitarian aid, according to NGOs and the United Nations.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said last week that on average 4,200 aid trucks enter Gaza weekly, which corresponds to around 600 daily.