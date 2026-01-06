Israeli military vehicles enter Quneitra countryside village in Syria

The talks were expected to continue into a second and final day Tuesday.

A government source told SANA on Monday that the resumption of these negotiations affirms Syria’s unwavering commitment to restoring its non-negotiable national rights.

Israel has, since the fall of longtime Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, extended its occupation of Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights and staged numerous raids and bombardments in southern Syria.

For months, Israeli forces have conducted near-daily incursions into southern Syria, particularly in the Quneitra governorate, carrying out arrests, erecting checkpoints, and bulldozing land, all of which have prompted growing public anger and unrest.

Despite a reduction in direct military threats, the Israeli army continues to carry out air raids that have caused civilian casualties and destroyed Syrian army sites and facilities.

Over the past year, Israel has launched more than 600 air, drone and artillery attacks across Syria, averaging nearly two attacks a day, according to a tally by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

After President al-Assad’s fall, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement – brokered after the 1973 war, in which Syria failed to regain the occupied Golan Heights – void.