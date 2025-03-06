Iran sentences 2 ex-ministers over economic corruption in Debsh tea case

Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, former Minister of Agriculture, and Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, former Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, were found guilty of economic misconduct and sentenced to five years in prison.

However, the court later reduced their sentences to two years and one year, respectively.

The case revolved around the fraudulent import of tea packaging machinery and misuse of foreign currency allocations. Court findings revealed that while in office, both ministers were aware of excessive import registrations linked to the Debsh Tea company—three times the national demand—yet failed to intervene or notify authorities.

The former industry minister was found responsible for failing to regulate import orders, allowing fraudulent transactions exceeding 1.4 billion euros under forged company names. Similarly, the former agriculture minister neglected to oversee import volumes, leading to severe economic mismanagement.

The court ruled that their inaction facilitated large-scale currency smuggling and financial irregularities, classifying their offense as complicity in economic disruption.