Pictures: Traditional ceremony in Iran’s Meymand to give thanks for blessings, rainfall and unity

This ritual of gratitude for God’s blessings and a symbol of unity and friendship among families takes place each year following the first autumn rainfall.

The village, home to about 150 families, comes together in thanksgiving for the rains.

This year’s event attracted local residents as well as pilgrims and tourists. During lunchtime, everyone—from villagers to visitors—is invited to a shared feast, with each person contributing to a vibrant table of local dishes prepared to individual tastes. The “Digjush” ceremony not only strengthens bonds within the community but also preserves a cherished cultural heritage, uniting people in celebration and gratitude.

