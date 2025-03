The Iranian wrestlers won five gold medals and three silver medals, claiming the title with 201 points.

Uzbekistan came second with 168 points, and Japan finished third with 131 points.

Saeid Esmaeili (67kg), Danial Sohrabi (72kg), Mohammad Naghousi (82kg), Mohammad Hadi Saravi (97kg), and Fardin Hedayati (130kg) each won a gold medal.

Mohammad Mehdi Keshtkar (63kg), Alireza Abevali (77kg), and Yasin Yazdi (87kg) won three silver medals.

The competition is being held in Amman, Jordan.