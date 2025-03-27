IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesSelectedTourism

Tehran’s historic car museum unveils rare vehicles for Nowruz

By IFP Editorial Staff

Tehran's Historic Car Museum has opened its doors for Nowruz 1404 with a special exhibition of rare and classic vehicles.

To mark the occasion, the museum has brought out 70 vintage cars. In total, the museum now features 150 classic automobiles alongside a range of historical carriages, motorcycles, jet skis, and snowmobiles.

More in pictures:

