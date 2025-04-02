TourismIFP ExclusiveSelected

Qazvin: A Prime Destination for Iranian, International Tourists

By IFP Editorial Staff

Located 160 kilometers west of Tehran, the city of Qazvin stands as one of Iran’s most significant tourist attractions, welcoming a large number of domestic and international visitors during this year’s Nowruz holidays.

The city’s historical district, featuring landmarks such as the Safavid Government Complex (Dolatkhaneh-e Safavi), Qajar Bathhouse (Hammam-e Qajar), and Sa’d al-Saltaneh Caravanserai, offers a rich cultural experience.

Safavid Government Complex was once the administrative heart of the Safavid dynasty in Qazvin. This complex includes architectural marvels like the Chehel Sotun Palace and Ali Qapu Gateway, showcasing the grandeur of Safavid-era design.

Qajar Bathhouse, now transformed into an Ethnographic Museum, provides a glimpse into the daily lives of people in past eras.

Sa’d al-Saltaneh Caravanserai, as one of Iran’s largest covered caravanserais, features traditional bazaars, old merchant quarters (hujras), and stunning Qajar-era architecture, making it a must-visit for those interested in Iran’s commercial history.

These culturally rich sites offer a unique opportunity to explore Iran’s artistic and historical heritage, making Qazvin a key stop for history enthusiasts and travelers alike.

