Media WireNuclearSelected

Official says Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to triple electricity production

By IFP Media Wire
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

The director of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, in Southern Iran, has announced that the plant's current electricity production capacity stands at 1,000 megawatts (MW), adding with the construction of the second and third units, this capacity will increase to 3,000 MW, meeting the electricity demands of two Iranian provinces.

Reza Banazadeh, the head of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, stated on Saturday that the facility is among the top-tier nuclear power plants internationally and plays a crucial role in stabilizing the country’s power grid.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the nuclear fuel cycle in diversifying the nation’s energy portfolio, he added that the Bushehr plant has generated and supplied 71 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to the national grid since its inception.

Banazadeh noted that, alongside power generation, the Bushehr plant saves the equivalent of 6.5 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, significantly contributing to environmental protection.The Iranian official also emphasized that training specialized personnel has been one of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s most significant achievements.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks