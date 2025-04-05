Official says Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant to triple electricity production

Reza Banazadeh, the head of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, stated on Saturday that the facility is among the top-tier nuclear power plants internationally and plays a crucial role in stabilizing the country’s power grid.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the nuclear fuel cycle in diversifying the nation’s energy portfolio, he added that the Bushehr plant has generated and supplied 71 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to the national grid since its inception.

Banazadeh noted that, alongside power generation, the Bushehr plant saves the equivalent of 6.5 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, significantly contributing to environmental protection.The Iranian official also emphasized that training specialized personnel has been one of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s most significant achievements.