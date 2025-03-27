Iran crushes Bahrain to reach beach soccer Asian Cup semifinals

The match took place in Thailand on Thursday. Iran, under the guidance of head coach Ali Naderi, delivered yet another dominant performance in the tournament.

Goals came from Mohammad Masoumi Zadeh (2), Ali Mirshekari (3), Mohammadali Mokhtari, Ali Nazem (2), Abbas Rezaei, Saeed Piramoon, and Ali Nazarzadeh, sealing a comprehensive win for the defending champions.

Iran will face Saudi Arabia in the semifinal on Saturday, March 29. The Saudis booked their spot by narrowly defeating host nation Thailand 4-3.

On the other side of the bracket, Japan secured their semifinal place after an 8-3 win over Lebanon.

Iran, aiming to defend their continental title, has scored 37 goals in just four matches, solidifying their position as tournament favorites.