Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveSport

Iran crushes Bahrain to reach beach soccer Asian Cup semifinals

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s national beach soccer team has advanced to the semifinals of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 after a commanding 11-0 victory over Bahrain in the quarterfinals.

The match took place in Thailand on Thursday. Iran, under the guidance of head coach Ali Naderi, delivered yet another dominant performance in the tournament.

Goals came from Mohammad Masoumi Zadeh (2), Ali Mirshekari (3), Mohammadali Mokhtari, Ali Nazem (2), Abbas Rezaei, Saeed Piramoon, and Ali Nazarzadeh, sealing a comprehensive win for the defending champions.

Iran will face Saudi Arabia in the semifinal on Saturday, March 29. The Saudis booked their spot by narrowly defeating host nation Thailand 4-3.

On the other side of the bracket, Japan secured their semifinal place after an 8-3 win over Lebanon.

Iran, aiming to defend their continental title, has scored 37 goals in just four matches, solidifying their position as tournament favorites.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks