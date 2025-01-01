Hendurabi Island: A hidden gem in Persian Gulf

The flat island, adorned with white sandy soil, is home to around 120 residents.

Most of the inhabitants engage in pearl diving and fishing and speak Arabic. The islanders are renowned for their hospitality.

The name “Hendurabi” is derived from the combination of the old names “Abron” and “Horn” and is traditionally associated with a legendary couple named “Hend” and “Rabi.”

Many years ago, peacocks were brought to the island, and now some live naturally on Hendurabi.

The village of Hendurabi, located in the northern part of the island, covers about 8.5 hectares. The traditional houses in the village are constructed using stone, coral, and plaster, reflecting the island’s unique architectural heritage.

Hendurabi, with its serene environment and picturesque landscapes, is a hidden gem in the Persian Gulf, offering visitors a glimpse into a tranquil and culturally rich island life.