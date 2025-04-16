At least 1,400 medical personnel killed in Gaza war: Health Ministry

In a statement published on Telegram, the ministry said: “More than 1,400 health workers have been martyred, while around 360 others from the health sector remain in Israeli detention.”

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

At least 51,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

​​​​​​​Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.