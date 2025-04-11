IFP ExclusiveTourism

Iran’s Stone Garden: A silent protest turned tourist attraction

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the heart of Iran's Kerman desert lies an eerie orchard where trees bear stones instead of fruit.

The Sirjan Stone Garden, created by deaf-mute farmer Darvish Khan Esfandiyarpour as a protest against land reforms in the 1960s, has become one of Iran’s most enigmatic tourist attractions.

Spanning 1,000 square meters, the garden features 180 dead trees hung with hundreds of perforated stones – some weighing over 10kg – suspended by wire.

Iran's Stone Garden: A silent protest turned tourist attraction

Local legend suggests Esfandiyarpour, who lost his lands during the 1961 agrarian reforms, created this surreal landscape as a silent cry against injustice.

“The stones speak louder than words,” said a local guide, noting how the 90-year-old creator (1904-2007) spent four decades carefully selecting and hanging each rock before being buried at the site.

Now listed as a cultural heritage site, the garden draws photographers and travelers to its haunting tableau.

Two award-winning films by Parviz Kimiavi, 1976’s The Stone Garden and 1994’s The Old Man and the Stone Garden, documented the creator’s life.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks