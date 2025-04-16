IFP ExclusiveSport

Taremi’s strike against Milan in Serie A voted as best goal of year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mehdi Taremi

Iranian international footballer Mehdi Tarem’s strike against Milan has been voted as the best goal of the Persian year of 1403 in a competition entitled “Iran’s Champion: held by the national Iranian Radio and Television station, IRIB.

Taremi scored the goal for Inter in Italy’s Serie A.

Meanwhile, people participating in the polling chose Sareh Javanmardi as Iran’s Paralympic Woman of the year 1403.

The Paralympic shooter from Shiraz is the first ever female gold medalist from Iran to win in the shooting category of the Paralympics Games.

The Iran women’s national handball team was also selected as the best national team of the year 1403 in Iranian sports by the popular vote while the women’s sitting volleyball team were voted as the best team of the year 1403 in Iranian sports.

