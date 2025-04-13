IFP ExclusiveCinema

Iranian documentary filmmaker, Arash Kordsali, laid to rest

By IFP Editorial Staff

The body of Arash Kordsali, the acclaimed documentary filmmaker from the southern Iranian province of Khuzestan was laid to rest in the provincial capital city, Ahvaz.

Kordsali passed away on April 9 at the age of 47 due to illness.

Widely recognized for his significant contributions to documentary cinema, Kordsali had earned both national and international accolades.

His independent documentaries, including Naft, Divar, Tehran 995, and Naft, Atash, Khak, brought him critical acclaim and awards such as Best Documentary at the Tehran Short Film Festival and Iran’s Cinema Verité Festival.

In separate statements, the Governor of Khuzestan and the province’s Director-General of Culture and Islamic Guidance extended condolences over his passing, acknowledging Kordsali’s lasting legacy in Iranian cinema.

The funeral and burial ceremony was attended by a large number of Khuzestan’s artistic community.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

