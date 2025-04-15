Iran honors legacy of 12-century poet Attar

The ceremony, which marked the National Day of Attar, was attended by Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri.

The 25th of Farvardin in the Persian calendar, which fell on April 14 this year, is dedicated to celebrating the profound contributions of the literary giant, whose most renowned work, The Conference of the Birds (Mantiq al-Tayr), continues to inspire readers across generations.

Born as Farid al-Din Abu Hamid Muhammad in 1145 CE (540 AH) in Neyshabur, northeast of Iran, Attar is remembered as one of the greatest figures of Persian literature and Sufi philosophy.

His life tragically ended during the Mongol invasion of Neyshabur in 1221 CE (618 AH).

Despite his untimely death, his poetry and teachings remain a cornerstone of Persian literary and spiritual heritage.