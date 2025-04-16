Iranian chess players make history, secure three spots in FIDE World Cup

The landmark achievement marks one of Iran’s strongest showings in international chess competition.

In the men’s division, Grandmaster Pouya Idani claimed first place, followed by International Master Bardia Daneshvar in second.

The women’s competition saw Woman FIDE Master Anahita Zahedifar take top honors, securing her position in the World Cup alongside the two male qualifiers.

The nine-round Swiss-system tournament, which concluded on Tuesday, featured 46 male and 20 female competitors from across West Asia.

Notable achievements included Zahedifar earning her Woman International Master title and Anousha Mahdian obtaining a WIM norm. Armin Samimi also gained recognition as a FIDE Master during the event.