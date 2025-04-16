Gaza has become ‘mass grave’ for Palestinians: MSF

“Palestinian lives are once again being systematically destroyed,” the MSF said in a statement, adding that a series of deadly attacks over the past three weeks by Israeli forces “have shown a blatant disregard for the safety of humanitarian and medical workers in Gaza.”

Israel has killed over 51,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, nearly a third of whom are children. It resumed hostilities on March 18, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

The organization cited a March attack by Israeli forces on aid workers, when the bodies of 15 emergency responders and the ambulances they were traveling in were found in a mass grave on March 30 in Rafah, southern Gaza.

It called for “international and independent investigations” to establish accountability on attacks on aid workers.

“This horrific killing of aid workers is yet another example of the complete disregard shown by Israeli forces for the protection of humanitarian and medical workers. The silence and unconditional support of Israel’s closest allies further emboldens these actions,” said Claire Magone, general director of MSF France.

The medical aid agency also criticized the failure of the Humanitarian Notification System, a mechanism intended to coordinate safe movement with Israeli forces.

It added the system is now “barely affording any protection guarantees.”

“We are witnessing in real time the destruction and forced displacement of the entire population in Gaza,” stated Amande Bazerolle, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Gaza.

“Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance.”

“With nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them, the humanitarian response is severely struggling under the weight of insecurity and critical supply shortages, leaving people with few, if any, options for accessing care.”