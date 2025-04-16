Sanctions-hit aging fleet, equipment blamed for Tehran metro incident

In response, the Tehran Metro released a statement emphasizing passenger safety as its top priority, but did not shed light on the cause of the incident.

However, some metro workers, as reported by Entekhab news website, attributed the incident to the severe wear and tear on the train fleet and locomotive connectors that have been hit hard by US sanctions.

They pointed out that critical components, many of which directly impact the safety of train operations, have not been adequately maintained or replaced due to unavailability.

According to the employees, the aging state of the trains poses significant safety risks, with Wednesday breakdown being a direct result of deteriorated connectors.

Sources also highlighted broader systemic issues, including insufficient basic equipment such as window blinds for operators to mitigate sunlight glare, let alone critical safety components like couplers that ensure passenger safety.

It was noted that sanctions imposed by the US government play a role in exacerbating maintenance challenges, disproportionately affecting ordinary citizens who are reliant on public transportation.