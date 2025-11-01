Vital wound dressings for Iran’s EB patients listed under US sanctions

“Dressings are a major necessity for individuals with EB”, the director stated, noting that Mepilex dressings that are made in Sweden and used in more than 150 countries are the standard care for these patients.

However, he explained that Mepilex has been classified as a sanctioned product, making its importation into Iran extremely difficult.

“Other dressings available on the market do not meet the required quality standards”, he added.

The foundation currently provides patients with a monthly allowance of 700,000 tomans as financial assistance, and emphasizes that no child with EB should be deprived of education due to their condition.

The US claims its sanctions exempt humanitarian goods, but in practice the bans have inflicted serious damage on Iranian citizens, including financial strain and medical shortages. Meanwhile, restrictions on banking and international transactions have severely limited access to essential medicines, medical equipment, and specialized supplies such as EB wound dressings. This has left many patients in Iran to bear the cost of policies far beyond their control.