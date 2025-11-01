IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Vital wound dressings for Iran’s EB patients listed under US sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran’s EB Home Foundation has warned that life-saving wound dressings used by patients suffering from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic skin disorder, are now included in the list of US sanctions, causing severe hardship for vulnerable patients.

“Dressings are a major necessity for individuals with EB”, the director stated, noting that Mepilex dressings that are made in Sweden and used in more than 150 countries are the standard care for these patients.

However, he explained that Mepilex has been classified as a sanctioned product, making its importation into Iran extremely difficult.

“Other dressings available on the market do not meet the required quality standards”, he added.

The foundation currently provides patients with a monthly allowance of 700,000 tomans as financial assistance, and emphasizes that no child with EB should be deprived of education due to their condition.

The US claims its sanctions exempt humanitarian goods, but in practice the bans have inflicted serious damage on Iranian citizens, including financial strain and medical shortages. Meanwhile, restrictions on banking and international transactions have severely limited access to essential medicines, medical equipment, and specialized supplies such as EB wound dressings. This has left many patients in Iran to bear the cost of policies far beyond their control.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks