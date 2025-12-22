Report: Dengue fever cases surge in southern Iran, raising public health alarm

According to official data, 255 confirmed cases have been recorded in the province since the beginning of the year, with an overwhelming concentration in the capital city, Bandar Abbas, where 248 patients have been identified.

Health officials say the surge signals a shift from isolated, imported cases to sustained local transmission of the mosquito-borne virus, which is spread by the Aedes mosquito.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, and in severe cases, bleeding and a dangerous drop in blood platelets. Sixty-eight patients have required hospitalization so far.

Nationwide, Iran has reported more than 1,080 dengue cases this year, most linked to local transmission rather than travel abroad.

Experts warn that Hormozgan’s hot, humid climate, combined with urban density and widespread stagnant water sources, provides ideal conditions for the mosquito to thrive.

Public health specialists stress that controlling dengue now requires large-scale environmental measures and public participation, not just border screening.

They also warn that limited public awareness and strained medical facilities risk worsening the situation if preventive action is delayed.