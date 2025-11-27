IFP ExclusiveHealthcare

Iranian firm ready to mass-produce advanced dressings for EB patients, awaits institutional support

By IFP Editorial Staff

A knowledge-based Iranian medical-technology company says it has achieved the technical capability to manufacture advanced dressings for patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic condition that causes extremely fragile skin.

The firm announced that despite Iran operating under some of the toughest US and Western sanctions, its researchers have developed an EB-specific dressing that does not damage skin during application or removal.

However, it stressed that large-scale production requires support from national medical authorities.

Ali Sanjari, head of the company’s scientific division, told ISNA that developing EB dressings has been a primary research focus.

He said the team currently produces various medical dressings, including collagen, antimicrobial and polyurethane forms, and recently introduced a new antimicrobial foam product.

According to Sanjari, the upgraded EB dressing uses technology that ensures controlled, safe adhesion to prevent injury during dressing changes. Because EB patients require continuous wound care from infancy throughout life, access to reliable, gentle dressings is essential.

Sanjari said that while some of the company’s products have reached pharmacies and clinics, the EB dressing, now in the prototype phase, cannot enter mass production without institutional backing.

He called for support from healthcare regulators and hospitals to establish a full production line and ensure nationwide availability for patients.

