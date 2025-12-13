IFP ExclusiveHealthcare

One-fifth of Iran’s population to be elderly by 2050, expert warns

By IFP Editorial Staff
Aging population in Iran

Iran is facing a rapidly accelerating population aging trend, with people aged 65 and over expected to make up around one-fifth of the country’s population by 2050, according to Amirhossein Ghasemi, CEO of the Hamyari Institute.

Speaking on demographic developments, Ghasemi said Iran is nearing the end of its demographic transition, driven by sharply declining fertility rates over the past three decades, rising life expectancy, delayed marriage, smaller family sizes and the migration of younger workers.

Currently, about 8 percent of Iran’s population is over 65, while those aged 60 and above account for roughly 12 percent.

By mid-century, the share of people aged 60 and over is projected to reach nearly 30 percent.

He warned that the aging trend is more pronounced in Tehran, where 11 to 13 percent of residents are already over 60, rising to 18 percent in older districts.
Ghasemi said the capital lacks adequate infrastructure and services to meet growing elderly needs.

The demographic shift poses serious challenges for healthcare systems, pensions, urban planning and social services, he noted.

However, Ghasemi stressed that with forward-looking policies, aging can also create opportunities, including the development of a “silver economy,” better use of seniors’ experience and stronger social cohesion.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks