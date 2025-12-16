Iran reports spread of Influenza A virus with fatal cases

Minoo Mohraz, a professor of infectious and tropical diseases at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, said the virus currently spreading in Iran is a new Influenza A strain that first emerged in countries experiencing earlier winters, including Australia.

She noted that the virus appears to be more aggressive than previous influenza strains, with faster transmission and greater severity.

According to Mohraz, the outbreak has now spread extensively across Iran and is expected to continue expanding globally until a strain-specific vaccine becomes available next year.

While exact fatality figures have not yet been officially released, she confirmed that deaths linked to the virus have been reported from multiple regions.

Mohraz emphasized that preventing further spread requires measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said school closures are not a sustainable solution, but urged parents to keep symptomatic children at home and advised infected adults to avoid attending work.

She also stressed the importance of wearing masks, frequent handwashing, physical distancing, and proper cough etiquette.

Mohraz added that while a dedicated vaccine is not yet available, existing influenza vaccines may offer partial protection, and antiviral medications are currently accessible without shortages.