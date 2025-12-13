Minister: Worst of flu wave to end in Iran in 3 weeks   

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, he underlined that the Ministry of Health is concentrating on maintaining hospital preparedness and enhancing treatment capabilities during this critical period.

According to Zafarghandi, precise monitoring of disease conditions and full readiness in hospitals are essential.

He noted that respiratory illnesses are particularly severe during periods of air pollution, making it vital for hospital departments, including pulmonary, internal medicine, and intensive care units (ICUs), to be fully prepared.

The minister confirmed that all necessary health and treatment protocols have been communicated to relevant hospital sections.

“Although we are currently experiencing a peak in respiratory illnesses due to air pollution, we anticipate improvement within the next two to three weeks”, he said.

He added that ongoing efforts are focused on ensuring hospitals are fully equipped and capable of providing critical care to patients. Influenza has claimed the lives of more than 100 people in Iran in recent days.