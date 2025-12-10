IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsHealthcare

Influenza wave in Iran claims over 100 lives as new vaccine-evasive strain spreads

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran is experiencing a sharp rise in influenza cases linked to a new vaccine-evasive strain, with at least 101 deaths reported so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry’s public relations center, said on the sidelines of a communications conference that the strain has been spreading rapidly since mid-November, prompting nationwide alerts for medical facilities.

Health authorities had not expected the surge to reach current levels, he noted, but the volume of recent patient visits has increased pressure on hospitals across the country.

Most of those who have died had not received the seasonal flu vaccine, Kermanpour added.

The ministry forecasts that the peak of the outbreak will likely continue until mid-January before declining.

Schools are playing a significant role in transmission, officials said, renewing calls for strict adherence to hygiene and prevention guidelines.

Kermanpour stressed that influenza vaccines must be supplied and administered in a timely manner due to their limited shelf life.

