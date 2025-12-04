Iran’s Hormozgan Province reports first death from H3N2 influenza as transmission wave intensifies

Pezhman Shahrokhi, president of the university, said the circulation pattern of respiratory viruses over the past three days has moved into a “concerning phase,” marked by rising transmission rates, increasing case numbers and more severe clinical outcomes.

According to data from two designated laboratories between November 29 and December 1, 155 tests were conducted, of which 80 were positive, a positivity rate of 51.6 percent.

Shahrokhi noted that the simultaneous rise in test volume and positivity rate over consecutive days indicates “secondary intensification” of an already established transmission chain. The main warning sign, he said, is the shift toward severe cases.

The confirmed death involved a 26-year-old man admitted last week with approximately 70 percent bilateral lung involvement.

He died the following day from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). His influenza test was positive, while COVID-19 was ruled out.

Shahrokhi cautioned that the rapid decline of a young patient highlights the virus’s aggressive behavior even outside high-risk groups.

He urged immediate measures including reduced gatherings, improved ventilation, strict infection control in medical centers, and prompt care for vulnerable individuals.