Several states, including Iran, condemn West’s sanctions on world countries

In a joint statement at the 53rd session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Tuesday, the signatories stressed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of countries as sanctions sap the ability of countries, especially less developed ones, to achieve their sustainable development goals.

The statement also highlighted the negative impact of coercive measures on the fossil energy market and the supply chain of key industries, including food, chemical, and heavy industries.

The nine countries expressed their serious concern and strong rejection of unilateral coercive measures, saying these measures are illegitimate, illegal, and contrary to the UN Charter and the principles of international law, and constitute a clear interference in the internal affairs of countries, according to the statement.

Such actions undermine multilateralism and the principle of cooperation, which are the foundation of the United Nations’ activities, they added.

The signatories also called on the world countries to refrain from unilateral and illegal sanctions and to condemn such actions, which are contrary to the fundamental principles of international law.

The final section of the statement said the UNIDO member states must strongly condemn these destructive measures and avoid recognizing or implementing them, stressing that legal or administrative measures must be taken to counter the extraterritorial effects of these sanctions.

The statement was read out by the permanent representative of Russia in Vienna on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Belarus, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Nicaragua, the State of Palestine, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Sudan, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The signatories also pledged to work towards creating open, fair, predictable, and non-discriminatory energy markets, and to combat protectionist and discriminatory measures. They also called on the director general of UNIDO to take all possible measures to mitigate the negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures on countries’ achievement of sustainable development goals, especially in the energy sector.

The Islamic Republic has long been subjected to draconian US and EU sanctions over its peaceful nuclear program.

The unilateral sanctions have hampered in some cases Iran’s headway but largely contributed to the country’s self-sufficiency and dynamized the national drive to push the boundary of its innovation and venture into high-tech sciences with no reliance on foreign assistance.