Iran blames US for targeting Iraqi nation by revoking sanctions waiver

“It is extremely deplorable that the US administration has decided to target the innocent people of Iraq by attempting to deprive them of access to basic services such as electricity, especially ahead of the coming hot months of the year,” Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X on Monday.

“We stand with the Iraqi people and remain firm on our commitment to the Iraqi Government, which we will engage with to repel unlawful US actions,” he added.

Earlier, Washington announced it has revoked the waiver from Iran sanctions that allowed Iraq to import electricity from its eastern neighbor.

Currently, approximately 80 percent of Iraq’s electricity generation depends on natural gas, making the country heavily dependent on Iranian imports to sustain its power grid.